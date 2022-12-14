School district cancels classes due to surge in sick students

An Iowa school district has canceled classes due to a surge in sick students. (Source: KCCI)
By Lauren Johnson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY CENTER, Iowa (KCCI) - A school district in Iowa says it has been forced to cancel classes due to many of its students being sick.

The Southeast Warren Community School District dismissed classes Monday afternoon and announced that all Tuesday classes were canceled due to multiple students feeling ill.

A triple threat of illnesses that includes RSV, COVID-19, and the flu has been reported across the country.

“We’re seeing a lot of strep throat and RSV in children. And, unfortunately, the supply for antibiotics and over-the-counter products are in very short supply,” said Medicap Pharmacy owner John Forbes.

According to Forbes, the medicine shortage is putting a lot of pharmacies in a tough position.

“Right now, we have just one bottle left of amoxicillin,” Forbes said.

The pharmacy owner said his team could normally fill multiple amoxicillin prescriptions daily, but this is the first time he’s seen a shortage this severe.

Forbes said his wholesalers told him that it’ll be more than a week before his team would be getting more of the medications needed.

According to Forbes, it’s important for everyone to be up-to-date on their vaccinations during this time.

“By getting the vaccines, you protect yourself and others around you,” Forbes said. “You can reduce the risk of spreading this virus to other people.”

Healthcare professionals have recommended those vulnerable to severe illness should return to wearing masks while in crowded spaces.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon dig site
Officers on scene of dig site in Ellamore
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested
Luke Stout was reported missing in 2012
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death
Multi-vehicle crash on I-79 in Mon County slows traffic

Latest News

Arrest made in last month’s downtown Morgantown shooting
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested
Local pharmacies facing drug shortage amid ‘tripledemic’
West Virginia to be first state to digitize vehicle titles
U.S. Winter Diving Nationals held at Mylan Park