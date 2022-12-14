Several vigils happening in remembrance of W.Va. teen

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Family, friends, and the community are hosting candlelight vigils in remembrance of W.Va. teen, Kierra Jackson.

Princeton, W.Va.

Princeton High School will be holding a candlelight vigil on Thurs., Dec. 15 at Princeton High School and it will begin at 8 p.m.

Those attending are asked to meet at the PSHS bus loop.

Welch, W.Va.

The second vigil for Kierra will be held on Fri., Dec. 16 in Welch, W.Va.

Attendees will be asked to meet at Martha Moore River Front Park at 6 p.m.

