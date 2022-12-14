State leaders file response to federal civil rights suit regarding Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - State leaders filed a response on Monday to a federal civil rights lawsuit involving Southern Regional Jail -- it is the first look at the argument some state leaders plan to make against the suit.

The suit makes numerous claims regarding the inhumane treatment of inmates backed up by video evidence, sworn affidavits from correctional officers, and an internal memo showing a third of the jail’s cells without running water in November of 2021. The claims range from inmates being denied water to fights that were allowed to continue to the point of injury, among others.

Almost all of the parties to the suit have made a motion to dismiss in lieu of a response to the suit. The most detail comes from the response filed on behalf of Dept. of Homeland Security Sec. Jeff Sandy, former Commissioner Betsy Jividen, and Acting Commissioner Brad Douglas. The three make the case that the defendants have not proven their case or provided sufficient evidence to show damages.

As part of the 12-page response filed on Monday, attorneys for the three say the plaintiffs “make absolutely no allegations regarding the conduct of Commissioners Jividen and Douglas, and the only allegations regarding Secretary Sandy relate to an investigation that occurred in 2022 concerning the conditions at SRJ. The Plaintiffs themselves have failed to even allege that they suffered injuries that correspond to the large amount of issues raised here. For the injuries they do allege, Plaintiffs fail to plead how these Defendants acted to cause that harm.”

The order also seeks to insulate former Commissioner Betsy Jividen from injunctive action after her decision to step down from the role on July 26, 2022. The motion said “she is no longer an employee and cannot engage in any alleged unconstitutional practices and has no means to ensure that any policies, procedures, and practices are implemented.”

A federal judge will have to rule on the motion to dismiss before the defendants will be required to respond to the suit. The motion also indicated that both Sec. Sandy and Acting Commissioner Douglas are seeking immunity in the case under the 11th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. While the amendment provides certain protections for state leaders from being prosecuted in federal court, it will be up to the judge to decide whether to grant them.

The plaintiff’s motion to dismiss comes amid growing concern over the jail within the Raleigh County court system. On Tuesday, Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich accommodated a request by defense counsel to move a second-degree murder convict to another jail. The morning of his sentencing, Marshall Ratliff’s attorney claimed he had been denied his medication to treat Intermittent Explosive Disorder at Southern Regional Jail. Judge Dimlich agreed to order Ratliff to another jail where he could receive specialized medical attention at Nothern Regional Jail. See report here: Beckley man receives maximum sentence after 2nd degree murder plea (wvva.com)

Since notice of the federal suit was filed in August, three more inmates at the facility have died:

-- Alvis Shrewsbury passed away on September 17, 2022, after displaying a black eye in video surveillance with family.

-- Kimberly Gilley died in early December, after her family and attorney said she was taken to the hospital for being sexually assaulted by inmates looking for drugs.

-- More recently, WVVA News learned of another death -- an elderly inmate named Douglas Cunningham. He passed away at the jail on October 29th.

Cunningham’s wife, Linda Cunningham, said she has yet to receive the results from the State Medical Examiner’s Office. “Something just didn’t seem right to me. I felt like he was another victim being mistreated.”

The facility has reported 18 deaths over the past last two years -- 12 in 2022; and six in 2021. See past reporting on issue here: W.Va. reports a ten-fold increase in deaths at Southern Regional Jail between 2018-2022 (wvva.com)

