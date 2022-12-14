Students hoping to become WVa teachers can seek scholarship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — High school seniors who are interested in becoming teachers in West Virginia have until the end of the month to apply for a state-sponsored college scholarship.

The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program provides up to $10,000 per year, for a total of $40,000, for 25 new students each year from a pool of applicants nationally, the Higher Education Policy Commission said in a news release.

“Across our state and the country, we’re looking for the best and brightest high school students who are ready to inspire future students — just like their own teachers have inspired them,” said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s higher education chancellor.

The program is the state’s only scholarship open to both in-state and out-of-state applicants. It is designed to help West Virginia address ongoing teacher shortages in math, science, special education and elementary education.

Scholarship recipients must commit to teaching in one of these fields in the state for at least five years after graduation. Recipients are paired with a practicing classroom teacher mentor throughout their college careers.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.

