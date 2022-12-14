U.S. Winter Diving Nationals held at Mylan Park

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is hosting the USA Winter Diving Nationals this week.

The event is the first of its kind at the Aquatic Center and is a big moment for not just Morgantown, but West Virginia.

More than 100 Olympic divers are competing. It is also a trial for the U.S. Olympic diving trails in 2024 that could potentially come to the Aquatic Center as well.

Mylan Park officials say this is great exposure for the center.

“I look at the impact not only what we do here at the aquatic center and track complex at Mylan Park but the economic impact for Mon County and the region. So, you think about the number of visitors that are just coming to our hotels, eating at our restaurants, shopping at stores and of course, it’s a huge boost for our county and aquatic center itself. It puts us on a world map because this is our first national competition,” said Assistant Director of Marketing and Outreach, Heather McIntyre.

This isn’t just any other diving competition. These are Olympians, some of which will be in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I love that we are watching Olympians actually going on right now. We have elite divers from all over the United States competing right here in West Virginia at the Aquatic Center, and all of us get to see that up close and personal.”

Some of the competitors are at the Aquatic Center for the first time, like Andrew Capobianco, who competes on Thursday.

“This is my first time at this pool. I’ve seen videos of competitions here. It looks like a nice place and I’m excited to be here for the first time. It’s been really nice. We got here on Sunday. So far, so good, and ready to go for competition.”

The bid for the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials is under review, and a decision will be made early next year.

