Woman transported after rollover crash in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was transported to the hospital on Tuesday following a rollover crash.

Deputies responded to the rollover crash on Adolph Rd. and arrived on scene to find a grey Ford Focus in the middle of the road upside down, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said deputies spoke with the driver who said she was driving home when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a ditch on the right side of the road. The vehicle then flipped onto its side and rolled over twice before sliding down the road on its roof.

She was transported to Davis Medical Center with minor injuries. There were no other injuries in the accident, deputies said.

The Huttonsville-Mill Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Randolph County EMS also responded to the crash.

