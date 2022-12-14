Woman transported after rollover crash in Randolph County

Woman transported after rollover crash in Randolph County
Woman transported after rollover crash in Randolph County(Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was transported to the hospital on Tuesday following a rollover crash.

Deputies responded to the rollover crash on Adolph Rd. and arrived on scene to find a grey Ford Focus in the middle of the road upside down, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said deputies spoke with the driver who said she was driving home when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a ditch on the right side of the road. The vehicle then flipped onto its side and rolled over twice before sliding down the road on its roof.

She was transported to Davis Medical Center with minor injuries. There were no other injuries in the accident, deputies said.

The Huttonsville-Mill Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Randolph County EMS also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon dig site
Officers on scene of dig site in Ellamore
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old W.Va. girl
Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death
Multi-vehicle crash on I-79 in Mon County slows traffic
Former NCRJ corrections officer sentenced for selling drugs inside jail

Latest News

Luke Stout was reported missing in 2012
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
Nyqwan McCargo
Arrest made in last month’s downtown Morgantown shooting
Clarksburg businessman Pete Kaites celebrates his 100th birthday
Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday