10 years later | Sissonville pipeline explosion

Ten years later: Sissonville pipeline explosion
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dec. 11, 2022, marked the 10-year anniversary of the pipeline explosion in Sissonville.

It happened when a corroded pipe that had not been inspected for 25 years exploded, causing an inferno of flames that shot hundreds of feet in the air -- destroying several homes and closing a portion of Interstate 77.

Sue Bonham was in her Sissonville home the day of the explosion.

“Once the kaboom and the explosion actually happened, it became a meteor shower inside my home,” she said. “There were huge rocks coming in.”

At first, she thought might be an earthquake.

However, when she tried to escape, flames surrounded her.

“Once I ran outside, the heat was overpowering,” she said. “And the noise, it felt like I was in running the engine of a C-130 or something like that. It was just that intense and that loud, and it was just horrifying.”

As Bonham hid in her garden trying to evade the flames, Scott Holmes, a Sissonville firefighter, was on his way to the scene.

Still, neither Holmes nor anyone else knew exactly what they were headed into.

“We were getting a lot of different reports,” he said. “So we didn’t really know what we were getting into. We thought, to be honest with you, I thought it was just another day.”

When the magnitude of the explosion was realized, it was all hands on deck.

As Holmes and three other firefighters made their way to Bonham’s home, they didn’t know exactly where she was.

“We had no radio contact with anybody, but something drew us up into that corner, and that’s when we found Ms. Bonham,” Holmes said.

“When they entered to rescue me that day, I looked up at them and that felt like they had halos on their helmets,” Bonham said.

Since then Bonham wrote the book Angels in the Garden, detailing everything that happened that day.

Even after all this time, she still keeps in touch with the firefighters who saved her life.

No one else could go into that explosion site; it was a warzone,” she said. “Until these gentlemen volunteered to go in. They are truly my heroes.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Stout was reported missing in 2012
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested
Buckhannon dig site
Officers on scene of dig site in Ellamore
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say
Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death

Latest News

Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
Photo shows the truck on its side around 11 a.m.
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
Family of 11 picks up pieces after devastating house fire
(Source: pexels.com)
Gov. Justice: Seat belt usage hits all-time high in West Virginia
Gov. Jim Justice
W.Va.’s DHHR lifts hiring freeze, will offer bonuses