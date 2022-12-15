15-year anniversary of Leah Hickman case observed

The family says they're holding on to hope they'll get justice.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fifteen years have gone by with no arrests in the Leah Hickman case.

The Marshall student went missing Dec. 14, 2007.

The Mason County native was living in an apartment on 8th Avenue in Huntington.

A week after Hickman was reported missing, police found her body in a crawl space under her apartment building. Investigators believe Hickman had been strangled.

Huntington police have said they want to ensure Hickman’s family and the community the investigation remains active. They say the case has been reviewed extensively through the years by various detectives to allow fresh eyes to review the facts and evidence.

Jonathan Pinson is the pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Point Pleasant, where Hickman attended.

“I’m praying that the individual or individuals responsible just can’t stand it any more, and they admit to what they’ve done,” Pinson told WSAZ Wednesday. “If they choose not to, I’m praying for wisdom and direction for the investigators so that justice can be served.”

Leah Hickman’s father Ron Hickman tells WSAZ he visited her gravesite Wednesday. He says he’s still holding onto hope and praying for justice.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Stout was reported missing in 2012
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested
Buckhannon dig site
Officers on scene of dig site in Ellamore
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say
Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death

Latest News

Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
Photo shows the truck on its side around 11 a.m.
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
Family of 11 picks up pieces after devastating house fire
(Source: pexels.com)
Gov. Justice: Seat belt usage hits all-time high in West Virginia
Gov. Jim Justice
W.Va.’s DHHR lifts hiring freeze, will offer bonuses