60k+ gifts leave The Greenbrier for 12th annual Dream Tree for Kids distribution

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - More than 60,000 gifts for children in-need left The Greenbrier for distribution on Wednesday, as a part of the hotel’s 12th annual Dream Tree for Kids Distribution.

With more than 100 organizations involved from as far out as Ohio and Kentucky, groups submit applications and are chosen by The Greenbrier to come by and pick up loads of Christmas gifts. The gifts are then brought back home to give away to local kids.

The hotel’s director of public relations said while the distribution made Wednesday a busy day, it’s all worth it in the end.

“It’s a busy day, but knowing that in the end they’re going to be under the tree of a kid on Christmas morning, it’s going to give that child a big smile,” said Cam Huffman. “It means everything to us and it’s always a heartwarming day for sure.”

President of the Greenbrier Jill Justice said she “couldn’t be more proud of the impact this project has made on kids across the region and their families,” according to the hotel’s website.

Organizations who would like to be involved next year can find more information at greenbrier.com.

