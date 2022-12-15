Buckhannon man charged for shooting neighbor

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man has been charged after authorities said he shot his neighbor.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Buckhannon on Tuesday in reference to a man being shot, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities spoke with 70-year-old Charles Wolford who said the victim, his neighbor, was at his home for dinner and left when Wolford “went to the store.”

Wolford alleges that when he returned, the victim asked where his wife was. Wolford said he didn’t know and went inside the home.

The victim later returned and “kicked [the] front door” and asked Wolford again where his wife was, according to court documents. He kicked the door again and “the front door window [pane] shattered.”

Officers said Wolford picked up a .45 caliber pistol and “fired one warning shot at the top of the door” and warned the victim that he would shoot him. The victim allegedly said “he did not care.”

The victim moved, and officers said Wolford “fired three additional rounds through the door” that struck him.

Officers said the victim was lying on the front porch “with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds” when they arrived on scene.

The victim was still conscious when officers arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for immediate attention, the report says. His current condition is unknown.

Wolford has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

