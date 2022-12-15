Charles Carson “Bud” Miller, Jr., 87, of Webster Springs went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his home. Born November 20, 1935, he was the son of the late Charles Carson, Sr. and Lenore Frances (Rotruck) Miller, In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Miller; great-grandson, Tyler Miller; sisters: Sally Sanders and Nancy Simmons; brother-in-law, Joseph Quinn Sanders; sister-in-law, Marian Miller; and his half-sister, Mary Lou. Bud was a retired railroad foreman credited with 55 years of service beginning while he was in the Naval Reserves. He was a collector of all things, especially enjoying railroad artifacts, antiques, and vintage cars. If you needed something, guaranteed Bud could find it amongst his treasures. He loved the outdoors, especially ‘Camp’ where hunting and fishing were some of his favorite hobbies. He also enjoyed reading and spent many late nights with a western in hand. Bud was a dedicated community member serving the Main Street Committee and St. Anne’s Catholic Church, where he attended. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, after all, he was a master fixer of all things. He was a doting ‘Pap’ who held the greatest love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, his wife of 67 years, JoAnn; children: Steve Miller of Charleston, Jeff (wife, Connie) Miller of Keyser, Melody (husband, Joe) Adams of King George, VA, Michele (husband, Jeff) Snyder of Accident, MD, Shawn (wife, Carrie) Miller of Pilot, VA, and Andy (wife, Dalila) Miller of Webster Springs; daughter-in-law, Adola Miller; brother, William Kerry Miller; sister, Linda Jane (husband, William) Parrish; half-sister, Katherine; brother in law, Bill Simmons; twelve grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Services to celebrate Bud’s life will be held 10am, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Webster Springs with Rev. Mr. Raymond Godwin officiating. A graveside service will follow at 3:00pm at Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser. Friends may join family for visitation 6-9pm, Friday, December 16, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Webster Springs Main Street. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Miller family.

