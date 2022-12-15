Donald Ray Meredith

Iris Orella Ranson Stump
Iris Orella Ranson Stump(WDTV Placeholder)
By Master Control
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Donald Ray Meredith, 87, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 19, 1935, in Fairmont; a son of the late Howard Meredith and Gladys (Auvil) Meredith. Donald was a 1953 graduate of East Fairmont High School. He was a glass worker at Owens-Illinois, and Donald also worked for Marion County as a school bus driver. Donald was a musician and played with several County Bands. Donald’s last band he was involved in was “Chance”. He was an avid car collector, motorcycle enthusiast and a member of the antique automobile club.   Donald is survived by his wife of 32 years, Rebecca Sue (Pernell) Meredith of Clarksburg; his son, Michael David Brown and his wife, Emily of Clarksburg; his daughters, Pamela Ann Martin and her husband, Ron of Fairmont, Deborah Kay Roman and her husband, Fred of Fairmont, and Jessica Lynn Hogue of Bridgeport; his grandchildren, Jacob Bucklew and his wife Kriss, Meredith Bunner and her husband, Cody, Sydney Turner and her husband, Chris, Tadd Burroughs, Pauley Snider and her companion, Brett, Krissy Isaacs and her husband Ed, Vincent Roman, Dani Roman, Jesse Roman, Conner Hogue, A.J. Hogue, and Aubrey Hogue; eleven great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Aleda Meredith of Fairmont; his son-in-law, Ronnie Burroughs; his first wife,  Beverly Ferrell and her husband, Butch of Fairmont; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Lee Burroughs; and his brother, Robert Meredith. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Donald Ray Meredith to the Humane Society of your choice. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Lou Ortenzio, officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Stout was reported missing in 2012
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested
Buckhannon dig site
Officers on scene of dig site in Ellamore
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say
Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death

Latest News

Charles Carson “Bud” Miller, Jr.
Charles Carson “Bud” Miller, Jr.
George “Peewee” James Holloway, Jr.
George “Peewee” James Holloway, Jr.
Janice Lou Jett
Janice Lou Jett
Iris Orella Ranson Stump
Donna Ray McGinnis