Donald Ray Meredith, 87, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 19, 1935, in Fairmont; a son of the late Howard Meredith and Gladys (Auvil) Meredith. Donald was a 1953 graduate of East Fairmont High School. He was a glass worker at Owens-Illinois, and Donald also worked for Marion County as a school bus driver. Donald was a musician and played with several County Bands. Donald’s last band he was involved in was “Chance”. He was an avid car collector, motorcycle enthusiast and a member of the antique automobile club. Donald is survived by his wife of 32 years, Rebecca Sue (Pernell) Meredith of Clarksburg; his son, Michael David Brown and his wife, Emily of Clarksburg; his daughters, Pamela Ann Martin and her husband, Ron of Fairmont, Deborah Kay Roman and her husband, Fred of Fairmont, and Jessica Lynn Hogue of Bridgeport; his grandchildren, Jacob Bucklew and his wife Kriss, Meredith Bunner and her husband, Cody, Sydney Turner and her husband, Chris, Tadd Burroughs, Pauley Snider and her companion, Brett, Krissy Isaacs and her husband Ed, Vincent Roman, Dani Roman, Jesse Roman, Conner Hogue, A.J. Hogue, and Aubrey Hogue; eleven great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Aleda Meredith of Fairmont; his son-in-law, Ronnie Burroughs; his first wife, Beverly Ferrell and her husband, Butch of Fairmont; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Lee Burroughs; and his brother, Robert Meredith. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Donald Ray Meredith to the Humane Society of your choice. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Lou Ortenzio, officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

