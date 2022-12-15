Edward Waitman Miller, 73, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on November 12, 1949, a son of the late George Thomas and Erma Mae Miller.

Edward served in the United States Army with distinction in Vietnam. He retired from Lyons Excavating after nearly 20 years. He was a member of the Boothsville Baptist Church. Edward was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who enjoyed chasing his granddaughter around and watching her softball games in his later years.

Edward is survived by his sons, Thomas “Lee” Miller and his wife Bryn Gardner, and Christopher “Adam” Miller and his wife Kathryn; significant other, Miss Val Fancher; grandchildren, Emma Diane Miller and Stevie Stewart; greatgrandchild, Michael Myers; a brother, Thomas Ray Miller and his wife Patricia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Diane Miller; sisters, Linda Viney and Susan Marshall; and a grandson, James Waitman Miller.

The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Orville Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Claremont Cemetery where full military honors will be performed. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

