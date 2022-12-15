Family of 11 picks up pieces after devastating house fire

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A family of 11 in Jane Lew were picking up the pieces after a devastating fire over the weekend.

A house on Second Street caught on fire December 10. Due to what homeowners Carl and Connie Freeman said was an electrical fire.

“There was nothing salvageable left out of the fire. We lost four ferrets and a family dog of the girls,” Connie said.

The house built in 1940 was Carl’s lifelong home attached with a lot of memories for the whole family.

“A lot of major family activities went on in that house when his aunt was alive for Thanksgiving, Christmas and hunting season that house was always filled,” she added.

Members of the community were collecting donations to help get the family back on their feet after this devastating loss.

“It is really amazing how everybody is, the community and the surrounding communities really come together. I mean. I appreciate every bit of it. Can’t thank them enough,” Carl said.

Amidst this difficult time. Carl and Connie explained they were lucky to have each other.

“There are so many people in our household. It is like you have to stand together. You have to be able to support each other,” Connie said.

The family added they were grateful to have received so much support in their time of need.

They were looking for a place to rent as staying in a hotel was not a permanent option.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.