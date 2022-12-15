Family argument turns deadly

Family argument turns deadly in Sissonville
Family argument turns deadly in Sissonville(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An argument turned deadly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, as relatives armed themselves and fired shots.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on Grand Kids Way in Sissonville they found a man, later identified as Jesse Slater, 51, of Sissonville, lying in the driveway suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Detectives believe Slater and a family member were having an argument at the time of the shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, when the family member attempted to leave, Slater pulled out a gun.

Deputies reported that in response, the family member shot at Slater, hitting him.

Deputies say Slater also fired a shot, critically injuring the relative.

Slater’s family member was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound, where they are listed in critical condition.

The case is still under investigation and when it is complete the Kanawha County Prosecutor will review the case to determine what, if any, criminal charges will be filed.

Further information has not been released.

