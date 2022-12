BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elisha Rush, an artist and illustrator from Grafton, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

She talked about what got her into art, the West Virginia artist community, and advice for those who want to make more out of their artwork.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.