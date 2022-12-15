Gov. Justice: Seat belt usage hits all-time high in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to Gov. Jim Justice, statewide seat belt usage in West Virginia has hit an all-time high.

Statewide seat belt usage in the Mountain State is at 92.5%, which is a new record. The national average is only ay 90%.

“It just doesn’t get better than being able to say West Virginians are using their seatbelts more than ever before,” Gov. Justice said. “These seatbelt numbers are off the chart impressive, and I’m so glad to know West Virginians are being as safe as possible when they’re on our roads. Especially this time of year when the roads are getting slick, and it gets dark early, making sure you’re safe in a vehicle is important. Thank you West Virginia for taking care of yourselves and your family.”

Seat belt utilization has increased substantially over the past nine years, Gov. Justice said. The passage of the primary seat belt law in 2013 and continued effort by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Click It or Ticket campaigns, high visibility law enforcement, and education are instrumental in increasing West Virginia’s seat belt usage.

“West Virginians are getting the message: seat belts save lives,” GHSP Director Bob Tipton said. “Roadway fatalities in West Virginia have decreased from 432 in 2007 to 267 in 2020. Crash data shows that seat belt use saves lives and prevents serious injuries. We strive to make sure drivers and passengers know how to correctly buckle up and to ensure children are properly restrained in a car seat or booster appropriate for their weight and height.”

Research by the NHTSA shows using lap and shoulder combination seat belts reduce risk of a fatal injury to front seat passenger car occupants by 45 percent and reduce the risk of moderate-to-critical injury by 50 percent.

To conduct the scientific study, officials said observations were randomly scheduled for all days of the week during daylight hours between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Observers recorded the use of seat belts and mobile devices while driving, along with other information. An independent consulting firm certified the results, Gov. Justice said.

