Local non-profits hold 41st annual holiday toy and food drive

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way and Christian Health teamed up for the holidays for a toy and food drive.

The purpose of this drive is to help people who need a little extra help to make Christmas special.

They had everything you could think of, including bikes, board games, sports items, dolls, and so much more.

Colleen Lankford is the Executive Director at Christian Health.

Lankford said this program has grown from a couple of dozen families to a couple of hundred families.

Just on Thursday, they were able to help 850 children this holiday season.

“All of the toys that are given away during the holiday period are donated by individuals in the community. Whether those are specific organizations, businesses, churches, or individuals, every little bit helps. It comes in small drabs, and it makes for an immense event. We are able to help over 850 children during this one time period.”

Hannah Guschel and Bailey Riggs are student volunteers.

Guschel said it’s rewarding to give back to people in times of need, and Riggs said families deserve to enjoy the special holiday.

“During the holidays every family needs to have a really enjoyable holiday. It’s not just about the toys, but it’s about giving back to the community. I think as occupational therapy students it’s really a good way to kind of immerse ourselves in the community, and just give back, and really understand where all these families come from.”

Lankford said setting up was an enjoyable process for them.

They even had some extra special help this year from the community.

“It was pretty amazing we’ve had Santa’s workshop in full swing since November. We’ve had dozens of community organizations helping us fill these. Santa’s elves have been very busy. It was an actually enjoyable process of the community.”

Lankford said they’re always collecting gifts throughout the year.

Their hope is that families in Mon County can enjoy the holidays, and they are wishing you a “Merry Christmas.”

