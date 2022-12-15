Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police are releasing new information in the search for a missing woman in Wood County.

Gretchen Fleming was reported missing to the Parkersburg Police Department on Monday.  Her family says they have not heard from her since earlier in December.

Police Chief Matt Board says his detectives have received many tips about Gretchen’s disappearance.

Board says through the investigation, his department gathered a lot of information and is executing a multitude of search warrants in the area.  Including a house on Division Street Thursday evening.

The West Virginia State Police Crime lab is helping with the search for answers.

Board says detectives have been able to determine multiple locations of when Fleming was last seen.

There have been no arrests in the case.

Board says his detectives appreciate all the tips that have come in, and his department is working diligently to answer all the questions surrounding the case.

He says if you have any information that could help with the case, you should call Detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.

And after hours, you can call 304-424-8444.

Stay tuned to WTAP for more information as it becomes available.

