Rain and ice this morning, cloudy, cool weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain will push through the lowlands, and freezing rain will lift through the mountains, this morning and afternoon. As for what happens after the precipitation leaves, and what the weekend will be like, find out in the video above!

A cold front is lifting into West Virginia this morning, bringing widespread rain to the lowlands. In the mountain counties, expect freezing rain, since the mountains will be cool enough to sustain it this morning. The freezing rain could cause slick roads and other problems, so parts of Preston and Tucker counties are still under an Ice Storm Warning, with Randolph County under a Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM tonight. The widespread rain will stick around in the lowlands until midday, when it shifts east. Thereafter, expect scattered rain showers in the lowlands and more freezing rain showers in the mountain counties until at least 6 PM, when most of the remaining showers lift northeast, into Pennsylvania. By the time they leave, expect at least half an inch to an inch of rain in the lowlands, and maybe a quarter-inch to half an inch of ice in the mountain counties and Eastern Panhandle. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low-30s, and a few snow showers will push in from out west, thanks to moisture from the low-pressure system north of our region. These snow showers and flurries won’t produce much. Then, more isolated snow flurries and showers will push into North-Central West Virginia tomorrow afternoon as well, with most of the snow accumulation in the mountains. Not much snow is expected (maybe a few-tenths of an inch in the mountains, and trace amounts in the lowlands), and besides that, skies will be cloudy, with west-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s. Overall, tomorrow will be cloudy with some snow. Then over the weekend, more snow showers will push through our region, resulting in snow accumulation in the mountains. Chances for snow showers, especially in the mountains, will continue until at least Sunday evening. By the time we dry out on Monday, we’re likely looking at a total of a few-tenths of an inch in the lowlands, and 1″ to 3″ in the mountainous areas. So not much is expected. Thereafter, the first half of next week will partly cloudy, with temperatures just a few degrees below-average for mid-December. In short, today will bring messy weather, this weekend will be cloudy and cool, with a few snow showers, and the first half of next week will be mild and quiet.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: In the lowlands, expect a steady rain, and in the mountain counties, a few areas will see freezing rain, during the morning hours. By the afternoon, the rain and freezing rain transition to scattered showers, and by the evening, we’re left with cloudy skies and an isolated shower. East-southeast winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 50.

Tonight: Any leftover showers are gone before midnight, leaving behind cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 37.

Friday: Overcast skies, with a few snow flurries and showers possible. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 42.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with a few snow flurries and showers possible. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 36.

