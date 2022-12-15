Remains of soldier killed in World War II buried in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A World War ll soldier, Cpl. Joseph Gunnoe, has returned home to Charleston -- where he is being laid to rest after he had been reported missing for years.

“He’s truly a fallen hero coming home, and we’re just so tickled that he can finally be laid to rest with his family,” Gunnoe’s great nephew Morgan Sheets said.

According to a news release from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, after fighting a battle against Germany in early November of 1944, the Army reported Gunnoe missing in action when he was only 21 years old.

After being unable to find or identify Gunnoe, he was declared killed in action after the war.

There were multiple attempts to find him, however all were unsuccessful for a while.

“So, the trail went cold there until we got the call in September that they had identified him. We turned in DNA about 10 years ago, and at that point it was a waiting game,” Gunnoe said.

According to the news release, a historian found out that one set of remains recovered years later near where Gunnoe originally fought possibly belonged to him.

Those remains were then sent to a lab to confirm identification, and Gunnoe’s remains were finally identified in September of this year.

“Not only are we helping lay him to rest, but if we can get more people to turn their DNA in we can find more soldiers,” Sheets said.

