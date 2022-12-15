Task force proposes plan to increase long-term care workforce

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A state task force, in citing a West Virginia University study, recently told lawmakers that West Virginia will soon need an additional 3,750 direct care workers.

Those workers provide direct, long-term care to the state’s elderly -- a population that experts expect to grow significantly during the next decade.

The West Virginia Direct Care Work Force, a group spearheaded by AARP of West Virginia, study the issue and recently presented recommendations to lawmakers.

“The bottom line, all of us are going to need a caregiver at some point and time, or we’re going to serve as a caregiver to a friend or family member,” AARP State Director Gaylene Miller told lawmakers Dec. 6.

The task force presented its recommendations to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Health.

Sharon Covert, executive director for West Virginia’s chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, is a member of the task force. She attended the presentation discussed the recommendations Thursday with WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

“We’re at critical mass here in West Virginia,” she said.

The recommendations look to fill 3,750 over three years. The formula -- better training, a more attractive job design and higher wages.

Covert said those are key components as providers compete against $15 per hour fast-food jobs.

“Versus being paid minimum wage for direct care, where you are lifting people, where you are helping them with personal hygiene, and may be transporting them or things like that,” she told WSAZ. “Which would you do under the circumstances?”

The Task Force recommends lawmakers use COVID-relief and state surplus dollars. That money paid to providers in exchange for the provider improving salaries and benefits.

It also purposes a training surge, which would provide free training with money to cover childcare, lost wages and other items associated with educating the workforce.

“We are judged as a society as how we treat our most vulnerable individuals, and those are children and people who are handicapped and people who are aging, and so this is something we really need to look at,” Covert said.

The group is also asking lawmakers to pay for studies to examine various issues related to long-term care.

Lawmakers could consider the proposal as early as next month when they return to Charleston for the 60-day, regular session.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.