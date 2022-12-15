Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68

Traffic conditions at 11:30 a.m.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

One lane of the interstate is shut down as crews

Officials were unable to confirm if there were any injuries in the accident.

West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

