Upshur County chief deputy surprised with purple heart

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Some of West Virginia’s finest received special honors Thursday for their service in an awards ceremony at the Upshur County Courthouse.

Even K-9 A.J., who was adopted by the department in 2015, and his handler got a plaque, along with a special message that went out over dispatch.

“K-9 A.J., for the last 8 years, you’ve been a huge asset to Upshur County, not just to the sheriff’s department, but to the citizens as well.”

The rewards were nothing unexpected, except for the officer who got the biggest honor of all.

Chief Deputy Mike Coffman was very surprised as he was brought into the room.

“We had to do a little work without him knowing, so when Coffman walked in and saw his family here, the cat was out of the bag,” said Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller.

Coffman, who was under the impression he was just there to honor his K-9 friends, was awarded a Purple Heart.

It comes after he was shot while responding to an armed suspect near the Weston exit of I-79 back in June.

Sheriff Miller said recognition for the heroics Coffman displayed during the shootout have been a long time coming.

Coffman said the community support never ceases to amaze him.

“It’s definitely very humbling. As an officer, you hope it’s something you never have to receive, but there’s many officers out there who have. I’m very blessed to be here to receive the award, and that goes through my mind from time to time,” said Chief Deputy Coffman.

Coffman said that day, he was doing what any other officer would do.

He said what happened to him could’ve went much worse without the help of Sheriff Gosa and Deputy Long from Lewis County, who were also honored by the commission.

“As bad as it is for the officers, we’re very fortunate and blessed to have turned out the way it did. We owe a lot to both of those guys,” Coffman said.

Coffman has been back on light duty for the past few months but said he’s expecting to go back on full duty soon.

