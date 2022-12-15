Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash

ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sisterville woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash in Pleasants County.

According to court records, Cana E. Turner was charged with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. On September 17, 2021, she crashed her SUV, killing her passenger Abigail Hause.

Turner fled the scene on foot following the crash in St. Marys on Henry Camp Road. She was later arrested near the border of Pleasants County and Ritchie County. Hause was pronounced dead at the scene.

Turner pled guilty to the charges on September 19. She was sentenced on December 12 to three to 15 years on driving under the influence and one to five years for leaving the scene.

