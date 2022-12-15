W.Va.’s DHHR lifts hiring freeze, will offer bonuses

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice(MGN: Gov. Jim Justice)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has lifted its hiring freeze for the agency that runs the state’s foster care system and will offer bonuses for youth social service workers and other positions, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.

Justice also issued an executive order allowing retired Department of Health and Human Resources employees to come back to work on a limited basis while still drawing their full retirement.

Child protective services workers, worker trainees and youth social service workers will receive $5,000 if they sign onto a one-year employment contract to work in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties, Justice said.

People who sign on to work in those positions in 26 other counties can be eligible for a $2,500 bonus, if they commit to staying with the Department of Health and Human Resources for a year.

The counties are Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Kanawha, Lewis, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Preston, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Wayne and Webster.

Justice said the agency is planning to begin coordinating with high school programs, the West Virginia community and technical College system, college-level health sciences students and others to try to recruit workers.

The announcement comes after West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said Monday he is retiring at the end of the year. Dr. Jeffrey Coben has stepped in as interim secretary. Coben is West Virginia University’s associate vice president for health affairs and the dean of WVU’s School of Public Health.

Meanwhile, DHHR is working to implement a consulting firm’s recent recommendations for how to restructure the agency.

Justice earlier this year vetoed a bill that proposed splitting West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources into two departments. The McChrystal Group of Alexandria, Virginia, was hired to review the department and concluded that the current configuration “is not an option,” but that splitting the agency would “divert time, funding, and leadership’s focus away from serving West Virginians.”

McChrystal Group was awarded a contract in June to conduct a thorough review of DHHR. The firm provided a cost estimate of $503,648 for the Department of Health and Human Resources’ organizational assessment and $578,770 to develop a strategic plan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Stout was reported missing in 2012
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested
Buckhannon dig site
Officers on scene of dig site in Ellamore
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say
Kierra Jackson
A timeline of Kierra Jackson’s death

Latest News

Family of 11 picks up pieces after devastating house fire
(Source: pexels.com)
Gov. Justice: Seat belt usage hits all-time high in West Virginia
Family picks up pieces after house fire. .
Family of 11 picks up pieces after devastating house fire
There were multiple attempts to find him, however all were unsuccessful for a while.
Remains of soldier killed in World War II buried in Charleston