WVDNR: Buck firearms season harvest up 18 percent

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 buck firearms season harvest is up 18 percent compared to last year, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Preliminary data from the WVDNR reports that hunters harvested 49,662 bucks during the state’s two week buck firearms season from Nov. 21 to Dec 4.

During last year’s buck firearms season, hunters harvested 42,143 bucks.

“We were expecting harvest numbers for the buck firearms season to be comparable to last year, but mast conditions and weather favored hunters this year and we’re thrilled that hunters all over the state were able to have a successful season,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources section.

Harvest numbers were up across the state.

The largest increases were reported in West Virginia’s central and western areas, where buck harvests increased 38 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

The top 10 counties for the 2022 buck harvest are the following:

Greenbrier - 1,856

Preston - 1,760

Randolph - 1,667

Ritchie - 1,633

Jackson - 1,539

Hampshire - 1,453

Mason - 1,417

Kanawha - 1,352

Lewis - 1,270

Pocahontas - 1,196

Deer hunting opportunities continue through the end of the year. The archery and crossbow season runs through Saturday, Dec. 31.

An antlerless deer season for youth, Class Q/QQ and Class XS hunters will be open Dec. 26-27 in any county with a firearms deer season.

A final Class N/NN antlerless deer season will be open Dec. 28-31 in select areas.

