Beverly “Judy” June Daugherty, 79, of Weston, passed away surrounded by her loving sons on December, 15, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Judy was born in Bristol, TN, on May 28, 1943, a daughter of the late Clarence William Harr and Omie Jean Dowell Harr. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by one sister Barbara Marshall. On May 28, 1965, Judy married the love of her life, Robert Lee Daugherty and together they shared 48 wonderful years until his passing on June 2, 2013. They have now been reunited to share eternity. Forever cherishing their memories of Judy are her two sons: Robert Daugherty Jr. and wife, Debbie, of Reidsville, NC, and Okey W. Daugherty and wife, Michelle, of Lexington, SC; one granddaughter, Amber Foutz and husband, Kenneth, of Kannapolis, NC; two great-grandsons: Kendyn Foutz and Dawson Foutz; two sisters: Becky Vankirk and Brenda Irving; and several nieces and nephews. Judy graduated from Holston Valley High School in Bristol, TN. Following graduation, Judy moved to Baltimore with her sister Becky. There she met her husband at a local park while both attending a softball game. Judy and Robert lived together in Baltimore until 1975 before moving to Jane Lew, WV, and then to High Point, NC, in 1989. She spent fifteen years working for Precision Fabrics until her retirement in 2006. After retirement, Judy returned to the Wild and Wonderful hills of West Virginia. Judy had a passion for ceramics and took many classes at Jackson’s Mill. She enjoyed gardening and had a large garden in her backyard. Judy made apple butter every year with the ladies in her Jane Lew neighborhood. She spent her free time playing card games, and loved to play Rummy with her sons, who usually beat her even when she changed the rules. Most of all, Judy adored her family and in return they “thought she was fabulous”. Judy’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Beverly “Judy” June Daugherty. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

