Buckhannon City Council votes on ordinance that would enforce consequences for those that don’t pay parking tickets

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon City Council voted on the first reading of an amendment to its parking ordinance that would allow the city to take action for those with unpaid parking tickets.

This amendment would allow the parking enforcement officer to work with the municipal judge and police to be able to take action by booting or towing vehicles belonging to those as a consequence for not paying parking tickets.

“The point of this is when it became an egregious effort to just not pay the fines incurred. That’s when this mechanism would be put into place,” Mayor Robbie Skinner said.

Police Chief Matthew Gregory explained that towing was going to be the ultimate solution as a consequence.

“A boot is applied on a car until it is towed. So it is only a temporary. It’s not an end solution if you will,” he said.

The offender would have to pay their parking tickets and the towing fee in order to get their vehicle.

The first reading was passed unanimously. However, it had to go through three readings before it became official.

