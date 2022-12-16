City of Elkins to no longer accept phone payments

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Elkins will soon not accept payments over the phone.

Starting on Jan. 1, phone payments for any city bills or services will not longer be accepted, including the following:

Utility bills

Building permits

Business licenses

Special trash pickups

During the first half of 2023, a new online payments platform will be launched that can be used for all city bills and services, officials said.

In the meantime, utility bills and municipal court fees may still be paid online.

In addition to paying utility bills online, utility customers have the option to make payments by phone using the automated phone payment system provided by Payment Service Network (PSN), the company that runs Elkins’ online utility bill payment platform. The number for the PSN automated phone payment system is 877-885-7968.

