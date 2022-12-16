Clarksburg swears in new interim city manager, deputy chief

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Webber and Steve Pulice were sworn in Friday at the Clarksburg Council Chambers.

Jason Webber was a Lieutenant and the Commander of Investigations for the Clarksburg Police Department and served for nearly 23 years prior to the promotion.

He got promoted to Deputy Chief.

Steve Pulice has served as Clarksburg’s Fire Chief since April 2021 and is now the interim city manager.

Webber said he hopes the officers and the citizens benefit from his role.

“Now I’m going to transition over to kind of working with the officers, giving them all the training, I’ve had, assisting them in their cases, and hopefully making that job along with the chief better for the citizens.”

Pulice said it’s a necessity for the city, and he’s ready for this new challenge.

“As the mayor asked me when he started this venture, he said just keep steering the ship, and that’s all I hope to do. I’m not going to look to make any major changes to the city. I’m just stepping in, in a time when to keep something focused, and keep us in the right direction.”

They both say they are excited about their new positions.

