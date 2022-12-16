Cloudy, cool weekend, with a few snow showers!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain and freezing rain lifted into West Virginia yesterday, this afternoon will end the workweek on a cool, cloudy note, with a few snow flurries and showers. As for what this weekend and next week will be like, find out in the video above!

Yesterday, moisture lifted ahead of a cold front into West Virginia, resulting in widespread rain in the lowlands and freezing rain in the mountain counties and Eastern panhandle. We saw about half an inch of rain in the lowlands and a quarter-inch of ice in the mountain counties, so it was messy outside. Today, that rain is gone, but leftover moisture and cool air from out west will mean a few isolated snow flurries and showers this afternoon and evening, mostly in the mountains. Across North-Central West Virginia, we’re looking at cloudy skies, west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s. During the late-evening and overnight hours, a few more snow showers will push in from out west. Not much snow is expected from these showers, and most of the accumulation will be in the mountains, with the lowlands only seeing trace amounts. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, light west-southwest winds and temperatures in the upper-20s. Then a few more snow showers will push through tomorrow afternoon, with snow accumulations taking place in the mountainous areas, as temperatures will be cold enough to sustain them. The snow showers should not be strong, but there could still be slick spots on the roads from the light snow, so it’s something to consider if heading out. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the mid-30s. Then a few more snow showers will push in by Sunday morning, but by Sunday evening, any leftover snow flurries will leave, as drier, stable air flows in from out west. By that time, between now and Sunday, we could see trace amounts of accumulation in the lowlands, and 1″ to 3″ in the mountainous areas. Then a high-pressure system will settle in the first half of next week, keeping temperatures in the upper-30s and skies partly clear during that time. So the first half of next week will be cool and quiet. As for what happens as we approach Christmas weekend, forecast accuracy tends to break down after one week, but as of this morning, models do indicate that a system out west may push into West Virginia towards the latter half of the week, bringing rain and snow showers to our area. There is plenty of uncertainty this far out, however, so we’re watching carefully. In short, this weekend will be cool and cloudy, with a few snow showers, and the first half of next week will be cool and partly sunny.

Today: Cloudy skies, with a few snow showers and flurries possible throughout the afternoon and evening. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 42.

Tonight: Overcast skies, with a few snow showers and flurries during the overnight hours. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 30.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with a few snow flurries and showers possible. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 37.

Sunday: Overcast skies, with a few snow flurries and showers possible. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 33.

