Cold and wintry weekend ahead for NCWV

Snow showers will come and go through Sunday afternoon.
By Kayla Smith and WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A blast of colder air plagues West Virginia through this weekend, keeping high temperatures in the 30s (lowlands) and 20s (mountains). Winds will remain breezy, and snow showers will be here and there through Sunday. Expect trace amounts in the lowlands, and up to about 1-2 inches in the mountains. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more information.

