D&E announces the winner for the emerging leader’s scholarship

BUFFALO, W.Va (WDTV) - The second D&E emerging leader’s scholarship recipient was announced today.

Courtney Luikart from Putnam County.

Last year’s winner, Sidney Megna from North Marion, was part of the committee to pick this year’s winner.

Luikart said she was surprised and not expecting this at all.

“As soon as I saw people with D&E walk in, I was like there’s no way. I was like maybe somebody else from buffalo applied, and then they said my name. I couldn’t believe it. I made sure I heard it right before I walked out because I was scared.”

Luikart said the scholarship is a blessing, so she can get through college without worrying about finances.

She said she wants to major in exercise science and become an Occupational Therapist.

Megna said it was very competitive this year.

They had a lot of great candidates, but Courtney stood out the most.

“She came in. She was so prepared. The way she presented herself for being that young was amazing. The way she spoke. I could tell she was a genuine person, and she was someone who really wanted to make a difference. She was committed to not only D&E but West Virginia.”

Shawn Wheeler is the Principal at Buffalo High School.

He said she is involved in many activities including the show choir, the swim team, the president of FAA, and the senior class president.

“She is an all-around student. She’s a great public speaker. She’s involved in so many activities at the school. "

To be eligible for the scholarship you need at least a 3.25 GPA.

After that, you have to answer an essay question and go through an interview.

The essay question this year was: How are you going to pay the scholarship back to the state?

After picking the best essay they interviewed 40 potential students for the scholarship.

Upcoming seniors can apply for it next year on our website.

