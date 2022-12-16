Gov. Justice declares half-day state holidays for public employees

(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued two proclamations, declaring Friday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 30 as half-day state holidays for public employees.

In recognition of the hard work accomplished by the public employees of this State throughout the past year, and in acknowledgement of the holiday season, it is fitting and proper that the public employees of this State be given this additional time off to spend an extended and enjoyable holiday with their loved ones. The First Lady and I wish all West Virginians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

Click here to view the Proclamation for Christmas Eve.

Click here to view the Proclamation for New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Stout was reported missing in 2012
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
Charles Wolford
Buckhannon man charged for shooting neighbor
Jeremy Smallwood
GRAPHIC: Man shoots six puppies in the head, throws them over cliff, police say
Photo shows the truck on its side around 11 a.m.
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested

Latest News

Manchin bid to speed energy permits to reemerge in 2023
Of the six puppies a Webster County man allegedly shot in the head and threw off a cliff...
Puppy survives being shot in head, thrown off cliff, donations needed
City of Elkins to no longer accept phone payments
WVU Board of Governors recaps first ‘normal’ semester since 2019