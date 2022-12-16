House Call: Joint Replacement and Mako Smart Robotics Pt. 3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Here to discuss Joint Replacements and the Mako Smart Robotics System is Chris Courtney, DO, orthopaedic surgeon at UHC Orthopaedics.

1. What is often the cause of pain that patients experience prior to total knee and total hip replacement?

The most common cause of pain is typically pain within the joint that is typically caused from osteoarthritis. It is really pain associated with mobility that drives patients to go see providers. When you attempt simple things like anti-inflammatories and injections and those alone do not get the patient the desired activity and pain relief within the joint, then they would move on to a total joint replacement.

2. What are typical outcomes with the use of the surgery robot, especially with total knee replacement?

Testimonials will show that it can reduce the use of opiates. It can reduce your hospital stay. It may even get you back to work sooner. However, I do feel most outcomes or better outcomes are reached by the patient. It is patient driven. The patient that desires to get back to their activity level typically gets a better outcome. I do think by adding the Recovery Coach as part of this program, it will allow the patient to be more intimate in their recovery process.

3. How does the robot limit soft tissue damage?

A misconception is that the robot is doing the work; however, the surgeon is still doing the surgery. The benefit of the Mako robot is that it does have AccuStop haptic technology. It simply means, based on what I want it to do, that the robot can make precision cuts within millimeters of my design.

