Man pleads guilty to soliciting child pornography from 9-year-old in W.Va.

Steven Wolford
Steven Wolford(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man pleaded guilty earlier this week to soliciting child pornography from a 9-year-old in West Virginia.

25-year-old Steven Wolford, of Cadiz, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of “Solicitation of Child Pornography” on Tuesday, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Authorities said Wolford admitted to reaching out to a 9-year-old from Wetzel County and requesting inappropriate pictures and live-stream videos from the victim in July and August 2021.

Wolford faces at least five and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Wetzel County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with assistance from the Moundsville Police Department, the Harrison County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office, and the Cadiz, Ohio, Police Department.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided over the case.

