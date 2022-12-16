Puppy survives being shot in head, thrown off cliff, donations needed

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Of the six puppies a Webster County man allegedly shot in the head and threw off a cliff earlier this week, only one of them survived.

40-year-old Jeremy Smallwood, of Cowen, shot his six puppies in the head and threw them off a 60 foot cliff after they killed and injured a number of a neighbor’s chickens, according to a criminal complaint.

Police officers went in search for the puppies, all of which were three-to-four months old, and found them over an embankment. Authorities said “it appeared all 6 dogs had been shot in the head with a pellet rifle multiple times and then thrown over the hill/cliff.”

Four of the puppies were taken to the Webster County Animal Shelter to be euthanized due to their injuries. Two others were taken to the Nicholas County Animal Hospital in hopes of treatment, but one died on the way.

The only surviving puppy made it to the hospital with critical injuries and received treatment.

A person involved in the rescue said he’s recovering and doing well, but donations are needed.

Of the six puppies a Webster County man allegedly shot in the head and threw off a cliff earlier this week, one of them has survived. (Karissa Carpenter)

Those who would like to donate money to the Nicholas County Animal Hospital may send it to the following address:

Nicholas County Animal Hospital, 325 Fairview Heights Rd., Summersville, WV 26651

Those who would like to donate food and supplies may take them to the following address:

Saving Webster Dogs, 168 Foxfire Lane, Cowen, WV 26206

Smallwood remains at Central Regional Jail. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

