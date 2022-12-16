Shooting sends man to the hospital; another man charged

By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting Thursday afternoon in Williamson sent a man to the hospital and ended with another man being charged, according to the Williamson Police Department.

Officers say a man from Delbarton, West Virginia, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Pikeville (Kentucky) Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Devin Browning, 22, of Belfry, Kentucky, was arrested. Police say he’s charged with one count of malicious wounding and three counts of wanton endangerment.

The shooting was reported just before 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Logan Street. Police say the incident was domestic related.

Police say the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police assisted them at the scene.

