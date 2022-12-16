Toddler accidentally shoots himself

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A 2-year-old child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg around 8:00 p.m. Thurs. night, according to Det. Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield, W.Va. Police Department

Det. Adams reported the child suffered severe bleeding and trauma to the leg. He was transported to Princeton Community Hospital and was then taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. As of Friday morning, Det. Adams said the child was reportedly in stable condition.

According to Det. Adams, the self-inflicted gunshot wound came from a 40-caliber handgun, which was left on a bed the child and others were playing on.

Two other children, 4 and 6, also live in the home where the incident occurred. Det. Adams said the other children have been placed in the care of another family member following a response from Child Protective Services (CPS) Thursday night. The children will remain with that family member until the conclusion of CPS’ investigation.

Det. Adams is leading the investigation for the Bluefield Police. He said there will likely be charges pending for the child’s parents upon the conclusion of the police investigation.

