Toddler accidentally shoots himself

The incident happened Thurs. night at a home in Bluefield, W.Va..
A toddler accidentally shot himself in Bluefield, W.Va on Thurs. Dec. 15.
A toddler accidentally shot himself in Bluefield, W.Va on Thurs. Dec. 15.(Source: MGN)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A 2-year-old child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg around 8:00 p.m. Thurs. night, according to Det. Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield, W.Va. Police Department

Det. Adams reported the child suffered severe bleeding and trauma to the leg. He was transported to Princeton Community Hospital and was then taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. As of Friday morning, Det. Adams said the child was reportedly in stable condition.

According to Det. Adams, the self-inflicted gunshot wound came from a 40-caliber handgun, which was left on a bed the child and others were playing on.

Two other children, 4 and 6, also live in the home where the incident occurred. Det. Adams said the other children have been placed in the care of another family member following a response from Child Protective Services (CPS) Thursday night. The children will remain with that family member until the conclusion of CPS’ investigation.

Det. Adams is leading the investigation for the Bluefield Police. He said there will likely be charges pending for the child’s parents upon the conclusion of the police investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Stout was reported missing in 2012
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
Charles Wolford
Buckhannon man charged for shooting neighbor
Jeremy Smallwood
GRAPHIC: Man shoots six puppies in the head, throws them over cliff, police say
Photo shows the truck on its side around 11 a.m.
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested

Latest News

Of the six puppies a Webster County man allegedly shot in the head and threw off a cliff...
Puppy survives being shot in head, thrown off cliff, donations needed
City of Elkins to no longer accept phone payments
WVU Board of Governors recaps first ‘normal’ semester since 2019
Steven Wolford
Man pleads guilty to soliciting child pornography from 9-year-old in W.Va.
The Queen of Clean: Natural and safe dishwashing detergent
The Queen of Clean: Natural and safe dishwashing detergent