Mr. William A. Spears Jr, 78 years of age passed away at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 surrounded by his family.

He was born October 2, 1944, the son of the late William Arthur and Ella Grace Kyle Spears. He was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia Ann Maurer Spears on December 13, 1999.

He is survived by his second wife Carolyn Smith; a son David Schepis of Bridgeport; two daughters Heather Spears of Clarksburg and Kimberly Thompson of Bridgeport; eleven grandchildren Halli Spears, Anna Schepis, Zackary Hamrick, Anthony Schepis, Mackenzie Bennett, Kyle Bennett, Paiton Thompson, Gage Spears, Logan Thompson, Jaxsen Spears, and Kennadi Schumacher; and one great grandson Pattrick Schepis. He is also survived by two sisters Dorothy Rinehart and Carolyn Garber both of Clarksburg and a special daughter-in-law Angie Schepis.

Bill was a 1962 graduate of Washington Irving High School. He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in business from Fairmont State College. While at Fairmont State he was a member of the “Fighting Falcons” men’s basketball team and Theta XI Kappa Gamma fraternity.

He worked for several years as the City Administrator for the City of Bridgeport. He was instrumental representing the City of Bridgeport to have the federal government locate and build the current FBI facility in Harrison County. He also played a role in economic development in the area with the construction of the Industrial Park in Clarksburg.

Bill was a charter member of the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church. He had a lake house in Doddridge County that made many fond memories for his family. He was most happy either manicuring his yard or sitting on the porch taking in nature at Crystal Lake. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bill’s memory to the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility,1 Freedoms Way, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Monday from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The funeral will be celebrated in Bridgeport Presbyterian Church, 1 John Calvin Drive, Bridgeport on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Pastor John F. Koerner presiding. The interment will follow at the Bridgeport Cemetery. The United States Air Force and the Harrison County Honor Guard will provide military rites at graveside. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.