Work begins on former Kroger in Clarksburg for new business

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Work on the former Kroger on Pike Street in Clarksburg has begun.

Earlier this week, an official building permit was issued to the business that will officially occupy a large portion of the now abandoned structure.

A permit was issued to O’Reilly Auto Parts by the City of Clarksburg. Earlier reports of a permit being issued was incorrect, as that was actually plans that were submitted to the city.

JC Construction LLC is the general contractor for the project.

The two subcontractors listed on the permit are also out of West Virginia. Brewer & Company, who will be handling the sprinkler system installation, and BMEC, Inc., who will address the electrical and HVAC work.

JC Construction will oversee the remodeling of their portion of the existing building, including demolition. Along with the work being done by the subcontractors, there will be plumbing, fire suppression, concrete work, masonry, and interior finish work.

The total cost for the work is listed at $743,422.

Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino, who has been busy on multiple ribbon cutting events and announcing new businesses along with his fellow Council members, said he felt good the business would open in 2023. Based on the permit, that should happen.

The contract completion date is listed as June 13, 2023. While that does not mean O’Reilly will open at that time, it will set the stage for the building to begin to do business. Marino said he anticipates the remaining space to see additional tenants shortly after O’Reilly moves in.

If the business opens in 2023, it will have sat vacant for less than two years. Kroger, which opened in 1970, ceased operations on Jan. 19, 2021.

