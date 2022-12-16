Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say

FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.(Alessandro Cirella via Canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night.

According to police in Washington state, officers were called to a home regarding a burglary in progress at about 11:30 p.m.

KPTV reports a man had broken into a second-story window of the home. He was then confronted by the homeowner, who shot and killed him.

Officers said they found the suspect dead at the scene when they arrived at the home.

Police did not immediately identify the suspected burglar or the homeowner involved.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Stout was reported missing in 2012
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
Charles Wolford
Buckhannon man charged for shooting neighbor
Jeremy Smallwood
GRAPHIC: Man shoots six puppies in the head, throws them over cliff, police say
Search Warrant Executed
Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman
Photo shows the truck on its side around 11 a.m.
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
The team is in Dallas Texas for the red bull campus clutch E-sports tournament. This is the...
WVU Fall 2022 Commencement preview
FILE - Robert E. Crimo III's father Robert Crimo Jr., right, and mother Denise Pesina attend a...
Father of July 4 parade shooting suspect charged with felony
One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school,...
1 student killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Chicago school
Puppy survives being shot in head, thrown off cliff, donations needed