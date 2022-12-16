WVU Board of Governors recaps first ‘normal’ semester since 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s Board of Governors gather ahead of Saturday’s Commencement to discuss the first “normal” semester since 2019.

“During our meetings through the year, we talk a lot about every detail of the University’s functioning — budgets, facilities, academic programs, employee policies, student recruitment,” President Gordon Gee said. “But each Commencement ceremony reminds us why we are here and how each decision we make culminates in better lives for our graduates and better futures for West Virginia.”

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed told Board members students seemed “very glad” to be back and have a full on-campus experience this fall.

“All in all it was a good semester, our first truly ‘normal’ semester since COVID,” Reed said.

As the spring semester approaches, Reed noted that WVU Tech will have a new president in southern West Virginia native and WVU alum T. Ramon Stuart. The announcement was made earlier this month as Carolyn Long prepares to retire at the end of December.

“Dr. Stuart is extremely personable and committed to improving student outcomes, as well as attracting new students to higher ed,” Reed said.

Across the WVU System, Reed said Academic Transformation efforts have recently shifted to graduate programs with 2023 goals anticipated to include increased focus on graduate student success.

The Board also accepted the annual financial statements and audit compliance report for the WVU Research Corporation and approved Honorary Degree recipients to be announced at a later date.

Additional actions included approvals for the following:

annual PRT agency safety plan

transfer of property to the West Virginia Department of Transportation for a right-of-way as part of the Van Voorhis Road widening project

renaming of two WVU Tech buildings (Finance Business Services and Adventure Recreation Management)

granting authority to transfer of buildings and property in Montgomery to the State Armory Board

new BA degree in Sport Leadership

dining club addition at the WVU Coliseum

Café Evansdale kitchen renovation project

The next regular BOG meeting is scheduled for Feb. 17.

