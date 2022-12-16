WVU Fall 2022 Commencement preview

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 fall semester is at an end for West Virginia University students. While some will be continuing their schooling others will be finding a different hill to climb.

Commencement for WVU is happening Saturday where more than 2,000 students will be taking the next steps of their lives under “pomp and circumstance”.

WVU’s Dean of Students Dr. Corey Farris says he’s glad for the return to a more personable graduation.

“They had some different challenges than previous graduates have had,” said Farris. “Those students a couple years ago walked, but they did it all virtually; they received their degrees not in person, not with a handshake, not with a hug from the president, but virtually.”

One of those virtual graduates was Julia Lienhard. But now she gets to take the stage as she earns her master’s in data marketing communications.

Lienhard says it took a lot of hard work, but WVU has prepared her for her next challenge.

“I would say to me, to be a mountaineer you have to have some gumption, it’s tough, the terrain is the perfect example, it sounds silly, but its all about the climb -- really having some tenacity, some grit, to get through the challenges that you’re facing and making the most of the time you’re here,” said Lienhard.

Lienhard says her family has strong ties to the mountain state and they’ll be cheering her on at commencement.

Kailia Pua’auli, an international studies and anthropology student will also be walking at commencement. She says graduation is a little bittersweet because leaving her home and friends of the last few years will be hard, but she’s proud of what she’s accomplished.

Pua’auli says her family of about 25 are coming a long way from Hawaii and Alaska to help her celebrate and they’ll be doing it with some of their own flair.

“This is a typical Samoan headdress and its worn on special occasions, especially when we’re dancing hula as some people may know, and its a really important tradition in my family,” said Pua’auli.

Pau’auli says since she graduated a semester early she may take some time to travel, but says grad school at WVU is still on the table.

And as Dean Farris says, Saturday’s commencement is not an end, but a new beginning.

“Graduating from WVU gives them the very specific tools to help them be successful, give back to society, give back to their family, and give back to WVU wherever else they may be living,” said Farris.

John Blashke 5 news.

