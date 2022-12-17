Bobbie Conrad Keith, 94, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on December 15th at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV.

Bob was born on October 22, 1928 to Charles Conrad Keith and Madge Love Keith in Clarksburg, WV.

After graduating from Roosevelt Wilson High School in 1946, he went on to study at Fairmont State University and West Virginia University, graduating in 1951 with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Upon graduation, Bob served in the United States Air Force from 1952 until 1955 and was stationed at Wright Patterson AFB in the Research & Development Command, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. After leaving the service, his employment included Reaction Motors and Thiokol Chemical Co. in Huntsville, AL, Chromcraft Furniture, Inc. in Senatobia, MS, and Daystrom Furniture and D-Scan in South Boston, VA.

Bob was an avid sportsman throughout his life, enjoying golf, bowling, hunting and fishing. Some of his best memories were of hunting pheasant in South Dakota with the Virginia Boys, his son-in-law and grandson. He also loved music, especially big band, and could play the trombone, piano, upright bass and saxophone. He loved to travel, both in the US and abroad, and especially enjoyed eating good food with family and friends.

After moving back to West Virginia Bob enjoyed getting together with the Broadway Bunch and his RW Class of 1946 friends. He loved watching WVU football and basketball and returned on several occasions to his alma mater for Engineering Dept. reunions.

Bob was an intelligent man and believed you should continue to study and learn all your life. He constantly encouraged others to be their best and to strive to leave the world better than you found it.

Throughout his life, Bob was active in his church, serving on numerous committees and acting in the Easter Drama: The Last Supper. He was a member of Halifax United Methodist Church in Halifax, VA for over 30 years, and for the last several years he attended Central Church of Christ in Clarksburg. His Christian faith was evident in all he did in life.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Joyce Lavaughn (Garvin) Cunningham Keith, his devoted daughter Rhonda Faye Lee (James) of Summerfield, NC, his adoring grandchildren, Brian Lee of Greensboro, NC, and Stephanie Lee Karp (Michael) of Charlotte, NC, and several nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his stepdaughter Denise McAtee (Dave) of Salem, WV, stepson Phil Cunningham (Serina) of Wilsonburg, WV, and several step grandchildren including Katie Cunninghaam, Duane McAtee, Dena Elliott, Tony Elliott, Kannon Hiney and Memphis Eakle great grandchildren, including Dairston Elliott and Marena Elliott, and a great-great grandchild Novalee Elliott.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother Charles Paul Keith, his first wife Rena Delores (Taft) Keith, to whom he was married for 55 years, and his stepson Terry Cunningham.

The family would like to thank the Serenity Care staff of the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg for their compassionate care during Bob’s stay. They would also like to thank family and friends for their support and prayers during Bob’s illness and decline and WVU Medicine Hospice. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm to conclude the visitation at the funeral home with Keith Bramel and Joel Boggess presiding. Entombment will follow at the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Central Church of Christ, Clarksburg, WV, the Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of your choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.