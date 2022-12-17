Cloudy Sunday, sunny first half of the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A few snow showers will push in tonight, along with cloudy skies. Those clouds will continue into tomorrow afternoon, but by the first half of next week, skies will be partly sunny. As for what the rest of next week will be like, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system is still sitting on top of the Great Lakes this weekend, bringing cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and even a few isolated snow flurries and showers to West Virginia. Tonight, a few more showers will push into our area, with most of the snow accumulation happening in the mountains, thanks to temperatures being below-freezing. Combined with cloudy skies, it will be cold and gray outside. Those snow flurries and showers will continue well into tomorrow morning, especially in the mountain counties. By tomorrow afternoon, however, the low-pressure system will lift northeast of the Great Lakes, allowing drier air to flow in and ending most of the snow showers, leaving only a few flurries. By that time, between tonight and tomorrow, snowfall totals will likely be trace amounts in the lowlands and about an inch in the mountains. Skies will still be cloudy, with westerly winds of 10-15 mph making temperatures (which will be in the low-30s) feel colder. Overall, tomorrow will be chilly and cloudy. By Monday, a high-pressure system will push in from out west, resulting in partly sunny skies throughout the first half of the week. Temperatures will also stay in the upper-30s to low-40s during this time, which is just a few degrees below average for late-December. After Wednesday, however, the nice weather ends, as models suggest that towards the end of the week, a disturbance will lift in from the southeastern US and bring rain to the lowlands on Thursday. Then on Friday, a strong low-pressure system and cold front, followed by a strong blast of colder air from the north, will push into our area, resulting in colder temperatures and snow. There is uncertainty regarding the timing and strength of the systems pushing into our area later in the week, so we can’t give out snow totals yet. But it’s possible these systems will impact any travel plans you have as the Christmas weekend approaches. So we are watching carefully. In short, any leftover snow showers will leave tomorrow afternoon, and thereafter, the first half of next week will be cool and partly sunny. It’s not until later in the week that rain and snow will return.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a few snow flurries in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountains tonight. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Snow showers in the morning, but they should push out by the afternoon, leaving cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 32.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 37.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 45.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.