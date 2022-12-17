George Michael McDonald, II, 53, of Clarksburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born in Cleveland, OH, on June 11, 1969, the only child of the late George Michael McDonald and Pamela Joy (Postlewait) McDonald.

He is survived by two daughters, Alexandria McDonald and her fiancé JJ McCormick of Morgantown; and Katrina McIntire and her husband Bucky of Clarksburg; his granddaughter, and his pride and joy, Izzabella; his Aunt, LaDonna Postlewait; and many other family members and friends.

Mike served in the US Army. He loved playing video games and playing on his computer, and camping. He loved dancing with Izzabella and telling her stories. He loved being around his family all of the time.

Condolences to the McDonald Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Graveside Services will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery at 11 a.m., where Military Honors will be accorded.

