Salem holds parade followed by Christmas in Depot Park

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - The community gathered on Main Street in Salem for a Christmas parade.

Different groups around the area came together to celebrate the holiday season.

After the parade there was hot chocolate, cookies, pictures with Santa, and live Christmas music for everyone to enjoy.

Mayor of Salem Bobby Samples said that Christmas in Depot Park was a success.

“I’m grateful to all, and I couldn’t even begin to mention all. It’s just that I want to say thank you to all those who participated to make this a success,” he explained.

Samples specifically thanked the Chamber of Commerce and his wife, Diana Samples, who put the event together.

Something special they put together in the park this year was a little decorated walking trail.

Samples explains his wife reached out, and several people were on board with bringing this idea to life.

“A letter out to the churches and various organizations that anyone that would like to set up a tree or Christmas decoration in honor or memory of someone could do that, and many have,” he added.

Samples said they were looking forward to continuing this new tradition next year.

