Tow truck driver remembered by family and friends

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local man who passed away last week in an automobile accident was remembered today. Charles “Corky” Hicks passed away last Friday in an automobile accident. Hicks was 68.

Hicks was a tow truck driver for Ervin’s towing in Morgantown. He worked there for 12 years and was a mechanic before then. Hicks was survived by his six children and his late wife.

Friends and family from all over came out to Smith’s Funeral Home in Westover to remember Hicks.

“Corky was the kind of guy that could make anyone laugh. Always telling jokes and stories. We went out with him fishing. My husband loved corky. He’s a really good guy. Passed away tragically in an accident that was very unfortunate. It’s still hard to believe,” said a friend of Hicks, Ronda Mccrobie.

The ceremony held a procession to Cedar Grove Cemetery in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania as they loaded Hicks’s body onto a tow truck to honor him.

There couldn’t be a better way to honor him than that.

“It’s an honor to honor him that way because we love him. He was family to us even though we weren’t blood-related we were related. We just wanted to honor Corky the way he should be honored.”

Even though he has passed away, friends say he is still looking down smiling, and joking.

“We would have somebody’s phone playing knocking noises so when the funeral director goes and shuts the casket. Play the knocking noise because that’s what corky would do. We have made jokes about him popping up in the back of the truck while going to the cemetery because that’s what corky would do. We laugh just to get through it. We know he’s enjoying this. We know he’s smiling.”

